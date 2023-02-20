Norwegian Cruise Line Prima Class at Port Canaveral for Winter Season

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced the arrival of the brand-new Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, Fla., which will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises through March 2023.

Norwegian Prima commences her first full season of voyages from the homeport of Port Canaveral, the second busiest cruise port in the world. This next milestone follows an extraordinary inaugural season which began when Norwegian Prima made history as the first major cruise ship to be christened in Reykjavik, Iceland. After her inaugural tour with voyages from New York; Galveston, Texas; and Miami, she finally arrives to the Space Coast.

Norwegian Prima embarked on her first cruise from Port Canaveral, offering round-trip Caribbean voyages through March of 2023, with calls to the tropical ports of Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, and including visits to NCL’s exclusive resort-style destinations – Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the Company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas

"We are thrilled to bring our newest ship, Norwegian Prima, to Port Canaveral with the opportunity to introduce her to the tens of millions of travelers that visit the Orlando area every year,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The city offers the ultimate family vacation destination, given its accessibility to attractions, the cruise port and easy airlift from almost anywhere in the world. There is fun for everyone, making it one of the best pre-and-post cruise cities."

This year, Port Canaveral will welcome more NCL ships than ever before including Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Prima, the newest ship of any cruise line to visit the port.

“We are thrilled to welcome home Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, the first ship in an all-new class for Norwegian Cruise Line,” stated Port CEO, Captain John Murray. “We have a great partnership with NCLH and this important decision to homeport their newest, most innovative ship at our port underscores our commitment to support the expectations of our valued cruise partners.”

Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels in the Cruise Line’s highly anticipated Prima Class, the Brand’s first new class of ships in nearly ten years. The elevated offerings of the Prima Class prioritize guest experience and raise the bar on cruising through world class cuisine, the Brand’s most spacious design yet, and stellar onboard activities, including the Prima Speedway—the world's first and only racetrack to span three levels. Boasting nine new dining and beverage options, guests can sample cuisines from around the world by visiting Indulge Food Hall, the upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries, or enjoy the elevated menus at Hudson’s, the complimentary restaurant overlooking 270 degrees of ocean views. Norwegian Prima also features a three-story transformational theater-nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club, the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush, and the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar with Metropolitan Bar.

