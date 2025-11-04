NorthStandard Appoints Jack Marriott Smalley as Head of Underwriting

[By: NorthStandard]

NorthStandard has appointed Jack Marriott Smalley as its new Head of Underwriting for Asia Pacific, with effect from 3 November, 2025.

Mr. Marriott Smalley brings over 14 years of underwriting experience at NorthStandard to the role, including 11 years in Singapore, most recently serving as Head of Southeast Asia Pacific. His engagement with members, brokers, and partners has been pivotal in strengthening the Club’s presence across the region.

In a key leadership role within NorthStandard, Mr. Marriott Smalley will drive strategy to position NorthStandard as the Club of choice in one of the world's most dynamic marine insurance markets. His focus will be on continuing Club growth across Asia Pacific, on developing talent within the region, and on closer collaboration with members, brokers and joint venture partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Mike Hustler, NorthStandard's new Head of Asia Pacific, said: "Jack's extensive expertise and understanding of the region make him ideally suited to lead our underwriting strategy in Asia Pacific. We are confident that under his leadership, NorthStandard will continue to grow and deliver exceptional value to our members."

Jack Marriott Smalley added: "I'm delighted to take on this role and excited about the opportunities ahead. Asia Pacific is a dynamic and diverse region and having worked across its markets for over a decade, I'm passionate about continuing to build strong relationships and delivering underwriting excellence. I look forward to working closely with our talented team, members, brokers and partners to build on our strong foundations and drive sustainable growth for the Club."