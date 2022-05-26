North P&I Club Publishes Paper Detailing Dangers of Cargo Liquefaction

North P&I Club has released a new briefing paper exploring the insurance implications when solid cargoes behave like fluids and presenting typical responses to claims arising from cases of liquefaction.

Published today, 25 May 2022, A Most Dangerous Trade: The Problems of Liquefaction provides insight into the consequences of liquefaction, whereby solid bulk cargo behaves like a fluid, creating a free-surface effect that may, in certain cases, cause the vessel to capsize. The paper is written by David Richards, Director (Claims), North P&I Club.

Opening with an overview of the phenomenon in the maritime context, A Most Dangerous Trade describes how liquefaction risk might be overlooked initially and later identified during loading or mid-voyage – despite compliance with the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code. The paper goes on to investigate the insurance implications of liquefaction causing the loss of a ship – presenting typical claims responses from charterers and cargo interests – and outlines the role of P&I providers in covering such incidents.

A Most Dangerous Trade: The Problems of Liquefaction is available now.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.