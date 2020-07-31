North American Shipping Week Goes Global

SHIPPINGInsight and CMA Shipping Move to Fully Virtual Events

By The Maritime Executive 07-29-2020 10:52:00

SHIPPINGInsight-- the Fleet Optimization and Innovation Platform-- and the Connecticut Maritime Association’s CMA Shipping 2020 Conference and Exhibition announced today they will be producing their events virtually as part of North American Shipping Week. The events will be presented October 12-16th, with SHIPPINGInsight holding technical webinars in advance of the week. The two groups will split the week, with a joint social event planned for Wednesday, October14th.

“We commissioned a survey to assess the needs and sentiments of the maritime community” stated SHIPPINGInsight’s Chief Evolution Officer, Carleen Lyden Walker. “The results showed 73% of the respondents had health concerns about attending a physical event in the fourth quarter. Further, we are unwilling to put anyone in our maritime community at risk, resulting in the decision to reimagine SHIPPINGInsight into a virtual event.”

“In light of health and safety recommendations and keeping our community, both here and abroad in mind, CMA Shipping 2020 will be delivered as a 100 percent virtual event,” stated Chris Aversano, President of the CMA. “As always, we plan to deliver a robust schedule filled with great speakers, panels, a virtual exhibition space, and plenty of opportunities for attendees to interact one-on-one. We're extremely excited about this innovative solution that balances delivering great content with safety.”

The North American Shipping Week will start with SHIPPINGInsight 20/20- A Vision for the Decade on Monday, October 12th at 0900EDT through 1300 on Wednesday October 14th with the conference program running for four hours followed by networking sessions. Virtual exhibition booths will be open throughout. SHIPPINGInsight 20/20 focuses on technology and innovation and will cover the decade of decarbonization, digitalization, disruption, defense, decisions, and discovery with SHIPPINGInsight’s popular SHARK TANK showcasing new technologies. The conference week will be preceded by six “Deep Dive” technical sessions which set the stage for the conference proceedings.

CMA Shipping will kick into gear at 2:00 Wednesday, October 14th with interactive sessions from shipping association representatives from around the world, “on-demand” content to be viewed at the push of a button and a host of networking options, including group discussions and one-to-one meetings. CMA Shipping will conclude with the now-famous Commodore Debate with tribute and award to the 2020 Commodore, Lois Zabrocky, CEO, International Seaways, Inc.

“In the absence of Posidonia and other maritime events, it becomes even more critical that maritime stakeholders have the opportunity to gather, albeit virtually, to discuss strategies for addressing critical industry concerns” claims Walker. “North American Shipping Week provides both technical and commercial fora for this to occur and be accessible globally.”

Aversano added, “The 35th CMA Shipping Conference will be an historic event for the Connecticut Maritime Association - our first global digital conference. We are disappointed not to be able to see our CMA family in person, but as our focus is on the community, we do not want to put any of our community members at risk.”

For more information on North American Shipping Week, go to SHIPPINGInsight 20/20 and CMA Shipping 2020.

