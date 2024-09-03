Nordic Fender & Red Rock New Strategic Partnership Enhances Maritime Safety

[By: Nordic Fender]

Nordic Fender, a leading supplier of marine fenders and pertaining equipment, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Red Rock, a renowned engineering company specializing in cranes and davit systems for the marine and offshore industries. Through this collaboration, Red Rock's davit systems will complement Nordic Fender's pneumatic fenders, providing customers with an integrated solution for enhanced safety and efficiency. Fender davits offer better control over the raising and lowering of fenders, ensuring a smoother process and reducing the risk of mistakes.

"By using fender davits, we can reduce the number of crew members needed to handle the fenders, which can lead to lower labor costs and better resource utilization. By offering Red Rock's davit systems alongside our own fenders, we can now provide a complete solution that improves both operational efficiency and overall safety for our customers," says Åsmund Lilleaas, CEO of Nordic Fender.

Operational Efficiency

Red Rock, a leader in marine and offshore engineering, supplies cranes and davit systems essential for the safe handling of heavy maritime equipment.

"The partnership with Nordic Fender allows us to reach a new customer base with a product type that we have extensive experience with and that complements our existing production. Together with Nordic Fender, we will deliver fender davits that not only improve operational efficiency and safety but also provide shipyards and operators with a complete package. We have great confidence in this collaboration," says Thomas Holte, CEO of Red Rock.