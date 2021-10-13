Nor-Shipping's Blue Economy Hall Highlights Innovation

Nor-Shipping's Blue Talks - sharing ocean insights

The future of sustainable maritime activity will be under the spotlight at Nor-Shipping 2022, taking place 10-13 January.

With increasing industry and regulatory focus on decarbonisation, emerging energy solutions and accessing the ocean’s resources responsibly, the dedicated Blue Economy Hall is shaping up to be a crucial arena. In particular, new technology, players and partnerships are key to progress, ensuring the hall’s Start-up Lounge is “a must visit”. The Mayflower, a unique autonomous, solar- and AI-powered research vessel, is the latest name to confirm participation.

Critical mission

“The Blue Economy Hall centres on showcasing and enabling innovations, organisations and talent capable of unlocking sustainable ocean success,” explains Nor-Shipping Director Sidsel Norvik. “It will draw players together from all spectrums of ocean business, and far beyond, to approach the challenges and opportunities we face in new ways, with new solutions. The Mayflower is the epitome of that ambition.”

The vessel is the brainchild of marine research non-profit ProMare, with support from IBM and a global consortium of partners. It spends long durations at sea (Spring 2022 will see it crossing the Atlantic) gathering critical ocean data while making its own decisions regarding route and mission optimisation. The Mayflower will join other exhibitors, including Miros Mocean, Fresh Water Norway, Young Yeon, and others in the Start-up Lounge, while also contributing to the Blue Talks programme of knowledge sharing presentations, debates and discussions.

Unleashing opportunity

“We have concentrated on building an immersive, innovative and dynamic space, where exhibitors and delegates can freely interact and make discoveries capable of changing their perspectives on our shared ocean space,” comments Norvik. “If we work in silos we are sometimes blinkered to developments capable of unleashing both potential and profit. The Blue Economy Hall, and Nor-Shipping as a whole, is focused on bringing the industry together, face-to-face, to share insights and unlock opportunity. Set against the context of the last 18 months, allied to the challenge ahead of us, we believe that mission is more important than ever.”

Industry support

The Blue Economy Hall will feature exhibitors including NCE Maritime Cleantech, Sterling PBES, Ahlsell, eSEA, ENOVA and many more. It is supported by Marine insurer Gard and international law firm Wikborg Rein as Main Blue Economy Partners, with Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP), CAVOTEC and Telenor Maritime taking the roles of Partners. The Blue Talks, moderated by respected maritime expert Craig Eason, have been developed in consultation with a committee including segment leaders such as Equinor, Maersk, ABN AMRO, World Ocean Council, NTNU and Aker Offshore Wind, amongst others.

In addition to the Blue Economy Hall, Nor-Shipping 2022 will feature five further themed halls across a total of 22,500 sq ft of space at the Norges Varemesse facility in Lillestrøm, Norway. Almost 900 exhibiting companies are expected, from around 50 countries, showcasing their capabilities to an anticipated 50,000 participants. A range of activities, including the After Work at Aker Brygge networking and socialising programme, will take place around Oslo. The theme of Nor-Shipping 2022 is taking positive #ACTION within the ocean space.

