Nor-Shipping Returns with Post - COVID Industry Event

[By: Nor-Shipping]

Exhibitions, parties, conferences, networking, and good old fashioned face-to-face fun are now firmly on the agenda at Nor-Shipping 2022 in January. Last week saw Norway finally end its national Coronavirus restrictions, meaning Your Arena for Ocean Solutions is free to run a normalised activity programme. It’s a unique opportunity, say organisers, to reboot, reenergise and reconnect our global ocean industries.

After a grand total of 561 days, Norwegian national coronavirus restrictions are no more. This means the end of limited numbers at outdoor and indoor events, good bye to the one metre social distancing rule, a return to normal business activity, and, crucially, freer international travel.

It also means, after being forced to cancel its original summer 2021 event, Nor-Shipping is back – ready to welcome over 50,000 international participants, and around 900 exhibitors from almost 50 countries, from 10-13 January in Oslo and nearby Lillestrøm.

Sidsel Norvik, Commercial Director, Nor-Shipping, can’t wait:

Ready for ACTION

“This is excellent news for Norwegian society as a whole and, from our perspective, a huge boost for an event that draws in key ocean business decision makers from around the world. Everyone we talk to wants to meet, wants to invite partners to stands and parties, and basically to reconnect, celebrate and plan for sustainable success together… as one global community.”

Norvik continues: “Our exhibition space is approaching sell out status, the networking and knowledge sharing programme is being finalised, including the premier Ocean Leadership Conference (gathering over 800 leaders from around the world), and we feel that all the cornerstones are in place for a Nor-Shipping set to enable and inspire our industry. Put a ring in your calendar. Your Arena for Ocean Solutions is waiting for you this January.”

Open for business

The government’s full overview of international travel restrictions and requirements is here (in English). It effectively translates to ‘free’ travel into Norway for those within the EU, EEA (and UK, Switzerland) and countries authorities have deemed as low risk (purple countries), as well as for those able to document approved vaccinations (or who have suffered from COVID-19 in the last six months). Further exemptions are also allowed.

Equally as important is the scrapping of social distancing and limits on gatherings, as Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard explains:

The human factor

“At its heart this is a people industry,” he notes. “It operates best when we can engage with one another on a large scale, share knowledge, showcase innovation, and have fun. We could have run a scaled-down, hybrid Nor-Shipping in June this year, but we chose to wait until we could get our decision makers back together and help them seize on the potential of this unique community.

“The exhibition and debates/conferences are one aspect of that, but the socialising, networking and partner events are another. Chemistry and human understanding are what drives this segment forward, paving the way to establish partnerships, make progress and secure contracts. Now we’re no longer ‘chained to our screens’ we can really take advantage of that. This is a new beginning, and it’s really up to us to make the most of it. Nor-Shipping 2022 is the perfect place to start.”

Nor-Shipping 2022 takes place from 10-13 January and is focused on the main theme of taking positive #ACTION within the ocean space. The event week is based around Norges Varemesse’s 22,500sq ft exhibition halls in Lillestrøm, with seminars, panel debates, conferences and social gatherings taking place both there and in nearby Oslo. The 2022 social hub has been moved to city centre Aker Brygge, one of Oslo’s true hospitality hot spots, and christened After Work at Aker Brygge.

