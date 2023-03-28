Nor-Shipping Partners to Fuel Progress with Hydrogen Conference

Nor-Shipping is partnering with Ocean Hyway Cluster and Maritime CleanTech to deliver The Second Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Conference on 7 June. The event, taking place at Nor-Shipping’s main exhibition halls in Lillestrøm, will feature experts pooled from right across the emerging hydrogen value chain, delivering insights on the very latest developments for one of maritime’s most promising ‘green’ future fuels.

Collective commitment

With a nod to its 2023 main theme of #PartnerShip, Nor-Shipping is joining forces for the initiative with Ocean Hyway Cluster, Norway’s leading Hydrogen network, and cluster organisation Maritime CleanTech. Together they aim to provide a ‘big picture’ overview of the current state of play concerning maritime hydrogen, looking at everything ranging from regulations and technology, through to supply chain developments and market drivers.

It should be, notes Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping, “a unique opportunity to assess progress and plan strategies.”

Value added insights

Norvik comments: “Hydrogen has long been identified as one of the potential ‘silver bullet’ solutions for deep sea maritime fuel as we look to a sustainable future. However, it can be difficult to understand exactly how far we’ve come in terms of turning that promise into reality, and what the main challenges, and opportunities, are on the horizon.

“This conference, held together with two renowned specialist organisations, will help demystify the hydrogen landscape, delivering real value for our global audience of decisionmakers. This is the place to be for any stakeholder interested in unlocking the potential of maritime hydrogen.”

Leading lights

Taking place in Studio N, Hall A2, the official programme runs from 13.00 to 16.00, with an informal lunch and networking from 12.00. A broad range of speakers has already been confirmed, with participants including Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand of Yara Clean Ammonia, Amon Maritime’s André Risholm, Mathieu Longueville from Flagships/ Sogestran, Norled’s Heidi Wolden, and Christian Berg from Amogy, amongst others.

“The development and adoption of hydrogen as a key maritime fuel requires expertise, knowledge sharing and close collaboration across the entire value chain,” remarks Ada Jakobsen, CEO, Maritime CleanTech. “With this conference we aim to provide a platform for partnerships, bringing first movers in the hydrogen field together with the broader industry to accelerate developments. Nor-Shipping, as a leading global hub for the ocean space, is the perfect place to do that.”

Something for everyone

The programme features introductions, keynote speakers, development presentations and lively debates tailored to answer the key questions industry has on hydrogen.

“From the latest vessel technology through to evolving international market drivers, this conference will help stakeholders understand progress and navigate future hydrogen developments,” comments Kristin Svardal, CEO, Ocean Hyway Cluster. “We’re delighted to have gathered some of the key players working to commercialise breakthrough solutions, while also ‘lifting the lid’ on the very latest market moves. The Second Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Conference should have something for everyone. We look forward to engaging discussions, showcasing innovations, and enabling powerful #PartnerShips at Nor-Shipping 2023.”

Nor-Shipping runs from 6-9 June, bringing the global maritime and ocean industries together at venues across Oslo and Lillestrøm. In addition to 22,000m2 of exhibition space, a host of social, networking and knowledge sharing activities are planned, including the Ocean Leadership Conference, the first ever Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind and Offshore Aquaculture Conferences, The Nor-Shipping BBQ, the Fourth International Autonomy Summit, and the [email protected] social scene.



