Nor-Shipping Halls Selling out, as Switzerland Books 1st Ever Pavilion

Nor-Shipping - the global hub for innovative ocean businesses

Nor-Shipping has confirmed that much of the exhibition space for its 2023 show has already been booked, with Halls C and D approaching sell out status and bookings “far ahead” of expectations.

Nor-Shipping 2023, taking place 6-9 June, looks set to build on the momentum of 2022’s event, which welcomed the maritime and ocean industries back to Oslo and Lillestrøm for the first global industry gathering in over two years. Next year’s programme will focus on the theme of #PartnerShip, which, notes Tereza Kjos, Nor-Shipping Sales Manager, seems to be chiming with an industry looking to turn ambition into business reality.

Global goals

“Tradeshows are vital platforms for generating business,” Kjos notes, “and Nor-Shipping is unique in the sense that it brings the entire spectrum of ocean stakeholders together in one place, with a clear focus on innovation and achieving future goals. We’re tailoring the exhibition space and activity programme to showcase and enable successful partnerships, and I think that’s a really appealing prospect for the most forward-thinking industry players.”

Kjos states that national pavilions are both a clear expression of the willingness to work together, and a driver of bookings, with leading states such as Germany, Denmark, Korea, Turkey, Japan and Singapore amongst the first to secure their spots. Switzerland is the latest addition to the fast-filling floor plans, staking the nation’s first ever dedicated Nor-Shipping spot for exhibitors spanning segments from shipping services, to future fuel technology, and research institutions.

“This is a global industry,” Kjos adds, “so the more national pavilions we can offer the better. It’s especially pleasing when it’s a new nation that may be able to offer something a bit different from the most established shipping markets.”

The energy to achieve

In addition to the exhibition halls, Nor-Shipping 2023 will offer an activity programme that includes the C-level Ocean Leadership Conference, Blue Talks, The Fourth International Autonomy Summit, AfterWork social schedule and much more. Speakers and content topics are currently being developed, and constantly refined, to ensure the most relevant issues are addressed for an industry looking to sustainable future success.

“It really feels like things are starting to come together – and quicker than expected, given the last Nor-Shipping only took place in April,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director. “In terms of the exhibition, much of that is down to the hard work of our excellent sales team, led by Tereza and Odin Aadland, added to the fact that we have a strong international brand.

“I also have to say that the energy we’ve been experiencing from recent tradeshows, both in Norway and around the world, also demonstrates just how important these face-to-face platforms are for an industry that remains very much a ‘people business’. This is where you meet the future. I can’t think of a stronger argument for participation than that.”

