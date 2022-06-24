Nor-Shipping 2023 Focuses on #PartnerShip

Nor-Shipping has revealed that #PartnerShip will be the main theme of next year’s event, as it looks to enable, support and showcase ways of working together to achieve commercial goals. The week-long programme, running from 6-9 June 2023, will now tailor its exhibition, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities to nurture and strengthen collaboration across ocean businesses.

Individual strength, collective gain

“The industry faces numerous ‘big issues’ that are impossible to address if we work in isolation,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director.

“No one can rise to the climate challenge alone, no single actor can address the evolving needs of cargo owners, and no one can juggle geopolitical shifts, energy concerns, attracting next generation talent, and much more, if they don’t find the right partners. But together, leveraging our individual strengths as collaborative partnerships, we can achieve truly ambitious objectives. Nor-Shipping 2023 will be a platform to enable that progress.”

Building on success

Nor-Shipping 2022, which took place in April, focused on #ACTION. As the first industry event of its kind taking place post-pandemic, it signalled a return of the global ocean business community, with participants drawn from 83 different nationalities.

“2022 was an excellent return and the concept of taking positive business #ACTION really connected with our audience,” Norvik explains. “BUT, there was a question mark over how to do this in a way that really turned challenges into opportunities, and potential into profit. Our answer to that is #PartnerShip.”

Be part of progress

She continues: “With Nor-Shipping 2023 we’ll encourage participants to look across sectors, across companies, across industries and across borders to find the talent, ambition, technology and services they need for long-term success. We are in this together, and we want to invite everyone – from traditional shipping and ocean industries to completely new sectors – to get involved and be part of the solution. I believe we can all profit from this. Indeed, we must.”

Globally leading financial institution DNB and classification society DNV have both chosen to renew their support as Main Partners for the 2023 event, wholeheartedly backing the choice of theme.

Future commitment

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime DNV, comments: “It’s my opinion that collaboration is the true fuel of the future. Enabling a successful tomorrow for us all – in business and society – is dependent on moving from intentions to actions together; supporting one another with the knowledge, investment and commitment that gets everyone over the finishing line. The quest for sustainable success shouldn’t be seen as a race, but rather a worldwide movement. Nor-Shipping, as a global hub for ocean business and innovation, has a clear role to play. We’re very pleased to work in #PartnerShip on this.”

“This underpins the way we do business,” adds Jan Ole Huseby, EVP Global Head of Ocean Industries, DNB. “We work hand-in-hand with diverse stakeholders to help them navigate challenges, meet market demands, seize on opportunities and build partnerships to both prosper commercially, and achieve sustainable goals. Our commitment to the Poseidon Principles is a tangible example of how we work together for positive change. DNB looks forward to seeing what can be achieved when Nor-Shipping’s unique arena is tailored to support this crucial cause.”

Strength in numbers

Nor-Shipping 2023’s programme, which includes the C-level Ocean Leadership Conference, Blue Talks, AfterWork social schedule and much more, will be structured to help foster closer collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Nor-Shipping 2022 saw over 21,000 unique visits to its 22,000 sq. m exhibition halls in Lillestrøm, approximately 8,000 guests at social venues in Oslo, and about 150 separate, and packed, associated and partner events. Over 80% of participants were management level executives. The Nor-Shipping team expects a significant uplift in numbers for 2023, now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted worldwide.

