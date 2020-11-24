Nor-Shipping 2021 Calls for Next Generation Ship Award Entries

By The Maritime Executive 11-23-2020 11:30:04

Nor-Shipping 2021, Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, has announced the launch of the final accolade in its unique industry awards programme. The Next Generation Ship Award highlights innovations in the spectrum of newbuilds, retrofits and vessel conversions, with an expert jury, presided over by Award President Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO, DNV GL, casting their eyes over standout projects from around the world. The winner will be announced at the Nor-Shipping Opening Ceremony in Oslo City Hall on 31 May 2021.

The Next Generation Ship Award has been an industry favourite since its launch in 2013. Each outing sees cutting edge vessels assessed according to stringent criteria encompassing energy efficiency, innovation, suitability and flexibility, technology utilisation, safety and security, and environmental sustainability. 2019’s winner was Sovcomflot’s Gagarin Prospect, the world’s first Aframax tanker designed to run on LNG.

Capturing attention

“This is a hugely exciting award,” comments Per Martin Tanggaard, Nor-Shipping Director External Relations. “It’s special because anyone from the maritime industry can nominate projects, creating a broad playing field of exceptional vessels that, for one reason or another, have really captured the attention of observers and decision makers. There’s no agendas, or politics, just a collection of ships that demonstrate the very best ambition, inspiration and innovation on show in the world right now.

“Together with our other two accolades – the Young Entrepreneur Award and the newly launched Ocean Solutions Award – we believe our programme now covers the people, technology and concepts that are set to define the future of maritime. Anyone wishing to showcase unique ability and innovation should consider entering, with nomination forms now available at the Nor-Shipping website. The industry always watches these awards, and the profile boost a win can give your business can not be overstated.

“Best of luck to everybody!”

Redefining progress

To qualify for the Next Generation Ship Award newbuilds should be scheduled for delivery within three years of Nor-Shipping 2021, while retrofits and conversions must be undertaken since the last biennial event in 2019. Collaborations between companies are welcomed, while all ship types are given equal consideration, regardless of size or segment.

“Ambition, innovation and dedication are essential ingredients when it comes enabling a successful, sustainable maritime future,” notes Awards President Remi Eriksen, “and those elements are never in short supply in this prestigious award. The competing projects encapsulate how bold solutions – often combining existing and breakthrough technologies – can redefine efficiency, performance and business results within niche segments.

“It’s always fascinating to see which vessels will be nominated and who, in the eyes of the expert jury, is most deserving of this special prize. I’m delighted to play a part in that process.”

Sovcomflot, 2019's winner, also expressed delight with a process that saw its 'green funnel' LNG initiative gain international acclaim. Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO, Sovcomflot comments: "The Next Generation Ship Award is an important prize for all forward-thinking shipowners who, like us, want to find solutions to enable a more efficient and sustainable maritime future. Winning the title in 2019 delivered a clear message to the industry and society as a whole, recognising our achievements and communicating our ambitions in driving shipping emissions down through innovative solutions. For shipowners who want to position themselves as next generation shipping leaders, this award offers a good opportunity to do so.”

Ready for #ACTION

Nor-Shipping 2021 takes place from 1-4 June at Norges Varemesse’s spacious exhibition halls in Lillestrøm and at a range of venues across nearby Oslo. A broad range of knowledge sharing, networking and business boosting activities await for exhibitors, participants and stakeholders from around the world.

Each of the three Nor-Shipping 2021 awards initiatives complements the event’s overall theme of showcasing those taking positive #ACTION within the ocean space. All the winners will be announced on 31 May. To access a nomination form for any of the initiatives please click here

