NOAA- Tropical Atlantic Marine Weather Briefing- Jan 21 2023

NOAA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER



North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico to provide better service for the Blue Water mariners.

The National Hurricane Center's (NHC’s) Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch (TAFB) has started issuing as of January 1st, 2023, a "Tropical Atlantic Marine Weather Briefing".

These short videos will focus on the biggest wind and wave concerns over the tropical North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico during the next five days.

The briefings will be released twice weekly - every Sunday and Thursday by 2200 UTC (5pm EST / 6pm EDT) - and made available on the TAFB Marine Briefings playlist on the NHC YouTube account (nwsnhc). Notification will be provided about the newly available bi-weekly briefings via a tweet from NHC/TAFB's Twitter feed.

The latest briefing was issued on Thursday, January 26, 2023 by Forecaster Amanda Reinhart, an NHC/TAFB Forecaster. One can access this January 26th, 2023 briefing here.

We hope that these new briefings will help mariners stay safe while transiting the Blue Waters.

Contact: NHC Public Affairs: [email protected]

January 27th, 2023

