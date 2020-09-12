NOAA Seeks Feedback on Ocean and Coastal Mapping Strategies
NOAA's Hydrographic Services Review Panel, a federal advisory committee that advises the NOAA administrator on products and data related to navigation services, ocean and coastal mapping, water levels and currents, and global positioning, will hold an online public meeting on Sept. 23-24.
The panel will receive updates on navigation and resource needs, geospatial and positioning data, mapping technology, the NOAA fleet, mapping priorities for the Arctic and Alaska, sea level rise and coastal inundation, and integrated ocean and coastal mapping. The panel will consider information from this meeting as it makes recommendations to the NOAA administrator to support the strategic goals to strengthen the U.S. economic and national security. The panel will discuss the implementation of two June 2020 ocean and coastal mapping strategies.
The public is invited to the webinar, and is particularly encouraged to provide comments via email on the development of the national and Alaska ocean and coastal mapping implementation plans. Please submit comments and letters by email by no later than Sept. 15, 2020, to hydroservices.panel@noaa.gov, with subject line: Public comments HSRP meeting, Sept. 23-24.
WHAT:
NOAA's Hydrographic Services Review Panel public meeting
WHEN:
Wed., Sept. 23, 1-5:30 p.m. EDT
Thu., Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m. EDT
WHERE:
Online webinar; advance registration required: https://attendee.gotowebinar.
SCHEDULED ATTENDEES:
REQUEST FOR COMMENTS:
