NOAA Seeks Feedback on Ocean and Coastal Mapping Strategies

NOAA's Hydrographic Services Review Panel, a federal advisory committee that advises the NOAA administrator on products and data related to navigation services, ocean and coastal mapping, water levels and currents, and global positioning, will hold an online public meeting on Sept. 23-24.

The panel will receive updates on navigation and resource needs, geospatial and positioning data, mapping technology, the NOAA fleet, mapping priorities for the Arctic and Alaska, sea level rise and coastal inundation, and integrated ocean and coastal mapping. The panel will consider information from this meeting as it makes recommendations to the NOAA administrator to support the strategic goals to strengthen the U.S. economic and national security. The panel will discuss the implementation of two June 2020 ocean and coastal mapping strategies.

The public is invited to the webinar, and is particularly encouraged to provide comments via email on the development of the national and Alaska ocean and coastal mapping implementation plans. Please submit comments and letters by email by no later than Sept. 15, 2020, to hydroservices.panel@noaa.gov, with subject line: Public comments HSRP meeting, Sept. 23-24.

WHAT:

NOAA's Hydrographic Services Review Panel public meeting

WHEN:

Wed., Sept. 23, 1-5:30 p.m. EDT

Thu., Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m. EDT

WHERE:

Online webinar; advance registration required: https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 8315160447400968715

SCHEDULED ATTENDEES:

Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA administrator

Nicole LeBoeuf, acting director, NOAA's National Ocean Service

Ed Saade, chair, HSRP Federal Advisory Committee

Rear Admiral Shepard Smith, director, NOAA's Office of Coast Survey

Juliana Blackwell, director, NOAA's National Geodetic Survey

Rich Edwing, director, NOAA's Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services

Dr. Larry Mayer and retired NOAA Capt. Andy Armstrong, co-directors, Joint Hydrographic Center, NOAA-University of New Hampshire

Members of the Hydrographic Services Review Panel

REQUEST FOR COMMENTS: