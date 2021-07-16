Nick Confuorto Retires Becomes Senior Advisor at CR Ocean Engineering

Nick Confuorto, Senior Advisor, CR Ocean Engineering LLC

[By: CROE]

Samuel W. Croll, CEO of CR Ocean Engineering LLC (CROE), has announced the retirement of Nick Confuorto, President and COO since 2013. Confuorto will continue to collaborate with the firm in an advisory capacity.

Confuorto catapulted CROE from a start-up company to one of the most successful marine service specialists in the world. CROE specializes in the remediation of exhaust gas in the maritime sector.

Nick was responsible for day-to-day management, product development, client relationships, product sales, marketing, advertising, promotions, procurement, project implementation and staffing.

Under his leadership, CROE developed important partnerships to expand the firm’s product portfolio and geographic representation.

Prior to joining CROE, Nick worked as a Vice President at Dupont-BELCO Clean Air Technology.

Highly respected in the commercial shipping and air pollution control industries, Confuorto has been a keynote speaker at international industry events throughout the world. He is also the author of numerous studies and articles.

Nick holds BS and MS Engineering degrees from Columbia University.

