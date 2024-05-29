Newshore Solutions to Join Thordon's Network of Authorized Distributors

[By: Thordon Bearings]

Singapore-based NewShore Solutions Pte Ltd has become the latest addition to Thordon Bearings’ network of authorized distributors, with responsibility for increasing the Canadian bearing and seal manufacturer’s presence in both Singapore and Malaysia.

The development is part of Thordon’s strategy to expand geographically and diversify into new maritime markets, particularly across Malaysia.

Sam Williams, Thordon Bearings’ Regional Manager – APAC, said: “The ship owner market in Singapore has tremendous opportunities in terms of our prop shaft bearing systems market, but there is also a real focus for us is Malaysia, where we see huge untapped potential in the smaller vessel market, such as offshore vessels, tugs, naval craft, workboats and fishing vessels.

“Larger vessels tend to be repaired in Indonesia or farther afield, but there is a significant number of smaller building and repair yards serving the offshore fleet and the country’s growing number of coast vessel operators. And that's what we want to target in Malaysia,” he said.

“We extend a very warm Thordon welcome to Heiko Pohland and the NewShore Solutions team. Heiko has been working with Thordon for several years as the region’s Business Development Manager for the merchant fleet and is therefore familiar with our products. As Managing Director of NewShore Solutions we are very excited to access his network and expertise to bring a proactive dedicated service to all our valued customers in the region.”

Malaysia, in particular, is a relatively new market for Thordon and NewShore is expected to play a pivotal role in educating the country’s shipowners, shipyards and repairers in the benefits of “Thordonizing” their vessels.

“We will start by visiting companies in an educational capacity, but we have a strong inventory of Thordon stock with very good lead times so can facilitate any market requirement more or less immediately,” said Mr. Pohland.

The scope of services the company provides is extensive, ranging from sales and distribution through to machining, installation, and commissioning. It offers the full range of Thordon’s grease-free and water-lubricated bearings and seals for maritime applications, including propeller shaft, rudder, and deck machinery bearings, and seals.

“The key to our success in Singapore and Malaysia will be by leveraging Thordon’s renowned service attitude, philosophy, and reputation, which is so critical for the industry,” said Mr. Pohland. “Yes, there is a lot to be done, but it has to be done with stock, technical expertise, and unrivalled customer service.”

Mr. Williams furthered: “We are seeing a surge in interest across southeast Asia’s maritime industry for more environmentally sound solutions, which is behind our strategy to invest in the region. The market growth for our non-polluting polymer bearings and seals over the last few years has been phenomenal, actually!”