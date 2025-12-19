New York Announces $300 Million Solicitation to Support Port Infrastructure

[By NYSERDA]

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced a $300 million competitive solicitation to support maritime port development and improvement projects that will increase the capability for New York to support the offshore wind industry while also having multi-use purposes. The projects developed as a result of this solicitation are expected to strengthen the State’s working waterfronts, spur private investment in this critical infrastructure and create thousands of good-paying jobs across New York.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “To continue building out New York’s maritime assets as well as the offshore wind sector, we need ports capable of supporting multiple industries and technologies. This solicitation will facilitate port development to support offshore wind projects through investments in multi-purpose ports that can withstand demand fluctuations for products and services from any market, helping to ensure stability, while driving economic development opportunities over the near- and long-term for New York.”

Through the Port Infrastructure Request for Proposals (RFP 6041), NYSERDA will make up to $300 million available for port upgrades that will attract and sustain a diverse supply chain in New York State – including improvements to load bearing capacity and extending the length of wharfs – which will support many uses, including offshore wind manufacturing, staging and logistics.

Projects should be capable of immediately providing value to New York State, fostering symbiotic partnerships and leveraging private investment. Ideal projects will begin work quickly, tapping into New York’s workforce and skilled labor, while facilitating the growth of supply chain opportunities over the long-term operations of a port. These investments will position New York’s maritime infrastructure to capture sustainable supply chain benefits, ensuring port infrastructure and resources are resilient and available for multi-use purposes such as manufacturing, large-modular assembly, lay down and storage, container handling, logistics or vessel repair. This will assist businesses in both the retention of workers and the creation of new workforce possibilities by supporting both day-to-day commercial activities and equipping them to service the offshore wind industry now and in the future.

The solicitation allows for multiple rounds, until up to $300 million is committed. To support this solicitation, NYSERDA will repurpose the $200 million previously made available through the 2024 Offshore Wind Supportive Manufacturing and Logistics solicitation (OSWSCRFP24-1). Funding for this grant opportunity is provided by New York State capital projects appropriations for the development of offshore wind ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure.

Final proposals for round one of the solicitation are due to NYSERDA by 3:00 p.m. ET on March 26, 2026. Additional details are available on NYSERDA’s website. NYSERDA will announce selected projects once awarded contracts have been finalized and executed.

Today’s announcement advances a globally competitive supply chain in New York, through strategic investment in qualified port infrastructure projects that attract private investment, create long-lasting economic benefits, and strengthen the State’s position as a leader in the global marketplace.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The investments into New York’s waterfronts are projected to create thousands of good-paying jobs across the state, and the New York State Department of Labor stands ready to develop our workforce to take advantage of these new opportunities. I look forward to continuing to work with our NYSERDA partners to advance Governor Kathy Hochul’s climate agenda and help ensure our state smoothly transitions to a safe, affordable green economy for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul, New York will have new clean energy to power the grid. As New York and other states face uncertainties from the federal government’s abandonment of renewable energy, this $300 million program will ensure the state has the infrastructure it needs, while adding good-paying jobs to strengthen our economy for a cleaner and healthier state for all New Yorkers."



Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Ports throughout New York State offer new opportunities to support vital industries, create jobs and promote new economic growth. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, this RFP through NYSERDA will enable critical updates to strengthen the infrastructure at these sites, and building a more dynamic foundation for future port operations.”

For more than fifty years, NYSERDA has been a trusted and objective resource for New Yorkers, taking on the critical role of energy planning and policy analysis, along with making investments that drive New York toward a more sustainable future. The launch of this solicitation continues to fuel the advancement of innovative technologies and solutions that will benefit New York residents as well as businesses.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.

