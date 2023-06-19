New Website to Boost Maritime Economy Bringing Business to UK

An information hub for maritime businesses, ship owners and operators'

The UK Shipping Concierge has launched a website designed to support and encourage maritime businesses looking to work in or with the UK.

Officially launching today (19 June), the new UK Shipping Concierge website will act as an information hub for maritime businesses, ship owners and operators, ensuring they get the right help at the right time helping both them and the wider UK economy.

As part of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the UK Shipping Concierge uses the agency’s maritime expertise as well as its place in wider Government to strengthen the attraction to businesses to come and work with and relocate to – where practical - the UK.

The website supports the maritime offer by creating a link between the maritime industry and government, as well as providing advice and information around industry related subjects including maritime technology, Tonnage Tax and freeports.

Chief Executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Virginia McVea said:

“The UK has much to offer maritime with world leading services and a rich heritage in shipping and an excellent infrastructure. We’re proud of all the Maritime and Coastguard Agency does to be a part of that, with our absolute drive and commitment for maritime safety standards both for people and the vessels they travel on.

“As part of that, we wanted to launch a new website for the UK Shipping Concierge which provides a one-stop-shop showcasing what the UK has to offer and where, saving businesses time and money. We’ve built what we see will become a trusted source for maritime industry and a key route for maritime businesses looking to connect with the UK.”

For more information and to view the new website visit ukshippingconcierge.co.uk.

