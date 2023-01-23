New Trade Route to Link Jubail Commercial Port to 6 Global Ports

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has today revealed the addition of Jubail Commercial Port to the India Gulf Service 1 (IG1) shipping route by ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd.

The newest cargo service will contribute to fulfilling the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to upscale the Kingdom’s integration with global trade networks besides improving its score in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index to 80 points.

Kicking off on 12th February, the weekly service will link the Kingdom to the ports of Jebel Ali, Karachi, Mundra, Sohar, Shuaiba, and Umm Qasar on board three containerships with an average carrying capacity of 2,400 TEUs.

A strategic trade gateway for the Kingdom’s Eastern Region and its industrial and petrochemical complexes, the Arabian Gulf port is modernly equipped to handle all kinds of vessels and goods alongside delivering a host of world-class offerings to local importers and exporters.

