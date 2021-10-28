New Suderman & Young Tugs Feature SCHOTTEL Solutions

SCHOTTEL has been awarded a contract from Master Boat Builders, Alabama, U.S.A., for the supply of four rudder propellers for two newly built tugs of the U.S.-based operator Suderman & Young Towing Company (S&Y). Beyond this, the tugs will feature MariHub, the IoT Gateway and monitoring solution from SCHOTTEL.

Kirk Jackson, President at Suderman & Young Towing Company: “We have used SCHOTTEL propulsion units in our tugs for many years. SCHOTTEL’s excellent products and service have proven themselves time and time again. We are excited to welcome these new Rapport 2600 tugs to our fleet. The use of SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers and MariHub highlights our continued commitment to provide the best available equipment to serve our customers’ growing requirements.”

SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers

Each of the tugs will be propelled by two diesel-driven SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 430 (1,650 kW each) with a propeller diameter of 2.2 m. By this, the Robert Allan RApport 2600 design vessels will achieve a bollard pull of about 52 tonnes.

The 26 m long and 12 m wide vessels will feature SCHOTTEL MariHub: it collects, analyzes and transfers signals from sensors, machinery and other ship equipment to an onshore cloud server. With MariHub, owners benefit from data-driven services such as performance evaluations and on-board high-speed data processing for real-time condition analysis.

Intelligent maintenance for increased availability

With the condition monitoring service ProCMS, MariHub allows for early detection of irregularities in the drive train. This predictive maintenance approach significantly increases the availability of vessels, while reducing in order to reduce maintenance costs and improving maintenance planning.

Expected delivery dates for the first tug is October 2022 and April 2023 for the second tug.



