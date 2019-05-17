New SIMSITE Stabilizing Bushing for All Pumps and Rotating Elements

By MarEx 2019-05-17 23:00:05

Any shaft or rotating element can now be secured with the new SIMSITE Structural Composite split stabilizing bushing. The SIMSITE Split Stabilizing Bushing is 100% machined on the outside as well as the inside from two solid blocks of SIMSITE Structural Graphite Composite. Each half of the stabilizing bushing is machined from one center position. This stabilizing bushing is NOT cast, or molded. The two halves of the stabilizing bushing are 100% concentric with each other and can easily be manufactured to specific bore and shaft sizes.

The SIMSITE® Structural Composite Split Stabilizing Bushing is located in the stuffing box (mechanical seal chamber) in front of the mechanical seal or in front of the packing. It has a “Z” shaped split on both ends of the bushing to minimize leakage between the two halves.

The SIMSITE® Structural Composite Split Stabilizing Bushing is comprised of Simsite® Structural Composite, which is a patented graphite continuously combination fiber interwoven laminate with loose graphite embedded in the hybrid epoxy/phenolic matrix system. The composite has not less than 10% loose graphite embedded in the hybrid epoxy/phenolic matrix system.

The SIMSITE® Split Stabilizing Bushing's benefits and features include:

• Reduce Shaft Deflection & Vibration

• Increase life of Motor Bearings

• Increase life of Mechanical Seals

• Increase life of all Bushings & Rings

• Reduce Pressure into the Seal Chamber

• Made of the SIMSITE® Structural Graphite Combination-fiber Composite for maximum strength.

• Spit Design for Easy Installation.

• Radial Grooves on the Inside Diameter to Reduce Pressure into the Seal Chamber.

• Loose Graphite is embedded in the SIMS Structural Composite Stabilizing Bushing for Better Lubricity.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.