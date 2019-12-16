New Service Portal Opens for Marlink Fleet Xpress Users

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-16 21:51:28

Marlink has introduced a new online portal designed to give its Inmarsat Fleet Xpress (FX) customers deeper control and service status awareness. The Marlink FX Portal is a unique development that can share network data vital to service quality, availability and efficiency on board and remotely – anywhere in the world.

Enabled by XChange FX, Marlink’s on board communications management system for the FX service, the new portal allows customers to access previously unavailable network and service information in real-time. It delivers easy to understand bandwidth performance and traffic statistics, as well as live information on which carrier is being used; Ka-band (FX) or L-band (FleetBroadband).

As a leading Inmarsat FX re-seller, Marlink continues to introduce FX-specific innovations that add tangible value through unique functionality and support capabilities. By making the Marlink FX Portal easily accessible, users get actionable insight that enables them to secure more performance and availability from the FX service and ensures that Marlink’s global support network can react fast and effectively to any issues.

“XChange FX introduced the possibility to leverage low-cost voice calling and opened the door to our world-class portfolio of business-critical solutions,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “The Marlink FX Portal goes one step further by providing our customers with unique data so that they can leverage the full power and flexibility of FX.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.