New Partnership Advances Wind Propulsion for Ships

Two maritime energy companies, GT Green Technologies and Pei Tech, have announced a new partnership to create technology-based solutions that combine the most promising developments in green propulsion, benefiting global shipping operations.

It’s said that with the advanced wind propulsion technology, with turn-key engineered solutions, an operator can expect fuel savings between 10 to 30 per cent for retrofitted ships, and up to 50 per cent for new builds.

As energy prices continue to rise and emission regulations loom ever closer, there is increasing interest and research into green wind propulsion for ships and shipping operations.

GT Green Technologies and Pei Tech say the new technology-based solutions will create greater environmental protection and performance while staying ahead of increasingly tighter emissions standards.

“We are pleased to be working closely with Pei upon bringing this technology to the marketplace,” says George Thompson, GT Green Technologies CEO.

“Wind propulsion solutions provide both significant fuel saving benefits and carbon emission reductions to vessels at a time when fuel costs are high. It will also provide solutions to maintain compliance under upcoming IMO regulations that are critically needed.”

The GT green wingsail incorporates novel air-flow technology, which the company says provides an unparalleled amount of thrust per unit size while maintaining a low stowage profile when not in use.

“As a team, we can deliver reliable and high-performing wingsail technology to offer shipowners a viable solution that is both highly efficient and un-impactful on cargo operations,” continues Thompson.

“We are forming a strong team of partners from manufacturing to sales to deliver this product to the market, and it’s great to have Pei onboard as a key part of this team.”

Steven Putnam, Pei Tech managing director, adds: “As the maritime industry moves towards a greener future, we are pleased to move into the wind propulsion sector as part of the GT Green Technologies team.

“In combining our sustainable fuel treatment and global biofuel bunkering technologies along with wind propulsion, Pei is now able to provide a complete hybrid solution to our global maritime clientele for transitioning to meet new standards as the industry pushes to lower emission standards on the path to a zero-carbon future.”

These devices are modular and retrofittable above deck for simple installation to existing vessels, with GT Green Technologies offering complete turn-key engineered solutions, from concept to design and class approval, to installation and commissioning.

