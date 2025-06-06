New Paris Passenger Ship "Perle Noire" Launched with Electric Propulsion

[By: Torqeedo]

The "Perle Noire" is the first of a new generation of electrically powered tourist ferries to be launched in Paris. Torqeedo, the leading company for electric propulsion systems on water, has equipped the luxurious vessel with a fully integrated electric-hydraulic propulsion system in cooperation with the Breton specialist for hydraulic propulsion technology, Hydro-Armor. The “Perle Noire” offers elegant, electric-powered river cruises on the Seine, designed to accommodate up to 60 people in a modern ambience.

“The Perle Noire represents a new generation of sustainable vessels in Paris. It demonstrates that luxury and sustainability can seamlessly coexist - not only through its refined design, but also through its innovative drive,” says Matthias Vogel, SVP Global Market, Customer & Service from Torqeedo. “Our aim was to enable our guests to enjoy up to two hours of cruising on the Seine without the need to recharge. To achieve this, we equipped the ‘Perle Noire’ with six batteries with a total capacity of 480kWh. Paired with the Hydro-Armor hydraulic system, this setup provides an efficient and practical pathway towards low-emission propulsion for ships of this size.”

Maximum ride comfort with electric hydraulic drive

The vessel, which weighs 70 tons and is 22.5 meters long, is powered by three high-performance outboard motors developed by Hydro-Armor using Torqeedo’s Deep Blue 100i motors and six Deep Blue Battery 80s. The electrical energy generated by the Torqeedo motors is used to build up hydraulic pressure to drive the propeller. In addition, a bow thruster powered by another Deep Blue 50 motor ensures maximum maneuverability in the narrow passages of the Seine. All power for both propulsion and on-board systems is supplied by the six Deep Blue Battery 80s with a capacity of 80kWh each. The system is complemented by a 40m2 solar roof, which provides additional energy during sunny hours to further increase the range.

Innovation for sustainable tourism in Paris

The "Perle Noire" is a prototype of the French company SEINE ALLIANCE, which specializes in the development of innovative projects in the field of river and maritime transport, with a particular focus on sustainable tourism and environmental technologies. The "Perle Noire" was christened on April 8, 2025, in the Paris marina.

The SEINE ALLIANCE is committed to the ecological transformation of urban waterways, including pioneering propulsion concepts and solutions.

You can find more information about the “Perle Noire” here.