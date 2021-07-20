New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Visits Damen Dredging Headquarters

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters in Nijkerk has had the honour of receiving His Excellency Anne van Leeuwen, the new Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh, who will be starting in his new post in Dhaka, Bangladesh, next month.

The ambassador was there on a fact-finding mission to learn about dredging, including the latest technology now in use, as well as the training and other services that Damen provides to its clients. Damen has a long history of dredging in Bangladesh – a vital activity in a country that is the exit point of the River Ganges, the world’s third largest river, and where two-thirds of the land area is less than five metres above sea level. In the years since the country’s independence in 1972, Damen has not only delivered a number of Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSDs), tugs, high speed crew vessels and Multi Cat workboats, but also a comprehensive lifecycle support package that includes spare parts, training programmes and innovative remote access applications.

During his visit, Ambassador Van Leeuwen expressed his appreciation both for Dutch maritime companies supporting the economic and environmental strategic Delta Plan 2100 launched by the Bangladesh government in 2018, and the positive contribution made by Damen Shipyards to the country over the years. To conclude his visit, the ambassador visited a number of different CSDs available for direct delivery.



