New Cyprus Operational Centre Boosts Danica’s Crewing Network

Danica Crewing Specialists continues to expand and we are pleased to announce the opening of our new operational centre in Limassol Cyprus.



Danica continues to expand its network of recruitment offices in new countries and the new Cyprus regional centre will provide a central operations coordination centre to strengthen the company’s one-contact-point service policy, giving our clients access to an exceptional number of seafarers.



To ensure that Danica continues to provide same high quality crewing services even with a larger network of offices, we are pleased to announce that Denis Procenko has has been appointed in the new role of Danica Chief Operations Officer. Denis brings with him his vast experience of international crew recruitment and operations gained from working at blue-chip ship owning and ship management companies. He will work with our Cyprus team, composed of a mix of staff members transferred from other Danica offices as well as new recruits from Cyprus.



Denis commented: “Our new Cyprus operational centre complements our extensive office network throughout eastern Europe and in the Far East. It will help us to ensure our clients have the required number of competent seafarers to enable them to fulfil their business goals.”



Danica Managing Director Henrik Jensen added: “The Limassol office is a milestone in Danica’s development to becoming an international maritime recruitment company offering shipping companies a wide range of nationality of seafarers which all have passed Danica’s strict screening and selection process. Cyprus is a very important maritime nation and we are looking forward to be a member of the maritime community in Cyprus”



Today Danica’s crew-supply network covers Ukraine, Georgia, The Baltic States (Latvia, Estonia, Lithuanian), Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and the Philippines.

