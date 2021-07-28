New Company Director at Atlantic & Peninsula Australia

Monique Holmes - Finance and Corporate Services Director at Atlantic & Peninsula Australia.

Monique Holmes has been appointed as Finance and Corporate Services Director at Atlantic & Peninsula Australia.

Atlantic & Peninsula Australia provides ongoing maintenance and engineering support to HMAS Choules as part of an In-Service Support and Sustainment contract with the Department of Defence.

Appointed as a company Director, Monique will assume executive responsibility and oversight for all Finance, Commercial, Contracts and General Business Administrative matters.

Monique has extensive experience in tendering and business growth, having served 16 years with BGIS Australia, including seven years as Chief Financial Officer.

Scott Willey, Managing Director of Atlantic & Peninsula Australia, said: “Monique’s appointment will strengthen our corporate team and add value to our strategic capabilities.

“She has the full support of our UK board and her appointment will allow the company to focus on longer term strategy, business development and stakeholder engagement.”

Monique added: “I am very excited to be joining the team at A&P, it is a great opportunity and I look forward to taking on the challenges of preparing and positioning the business for the future.”

