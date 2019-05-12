New CEO of Humphree Appointed

Hannes Norrgren

By MarEx 2019-05-12 02:45:15

Volvo Penta is pleased to announce that Hannes Norrgren has been appointed the new CEO of Humphree.

In 2016, Volvo Penta became a majority shareholder of Swedish marine technology provider Humphree, which specializes in trim and stabilization systems for boat control.

This collaboration has allowed Volvo Penta to extend its range of boat dynamics solutions with new trim and stabilization functions, allowed Humphree to access a greater client base, and benefited marine leisure and commercial customers for both companies.

Norrgren has a global network based on more than ten years of experience in the marine industry and many years in leading and designing international organizations with excellent results.

He is especially interested in developing and expanding new businesses, markets, customers and technologies. Norrgren will work – together with the current management and employees – to continue to improve and evolve Humphree with further growth in mind.

Norrgren is currently Vice President of Industrial Sales and Marketing for Volvo Penta in Europe. He will take up the new position as of August 1st, 2019. Per Landegren, the present CEO of Humphree, will continue to play a key role in Humphree’s management team as Director of Marketing & Sales.

