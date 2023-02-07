New CEO for WALLENIUS SOL

It was announced today that Ragnar Johansson will step down from his post as CEO of Swedish shipping company WALLENIUS SOL to focus instead on developing the company’s business. Elvir Dzanic has been appointed as new CEO and comes from a position as CEO at Göteborgs Hamn AB.

"Being part of this journey feels really exciting and challenging. For me, WALLENIUS SOL is so much more than a shipping company – it’s an infrastructure initiative and a guarantee of ongoing industrialisation in northern Sweden and Finland," says Elvir Dzanic.

Ragnar Johansson to stay in the company

Elvir Dzanic, who has a degree in shipping and logistics and a wealth of experience from both international and Swedish transport industries, will take up the post of CEO of WALLENIUS SOL in the summer of 2023. Ragnar Johannson will then take a step back, but will stay with the company.

"I am pleased to hand over the CEO role to Elvir. The plan has always been that I would start up WALLENIUS SOL and then hand over the baton. However, I am not leaving completely, but will continue to work part-time to develop WALLENIUS SOL’s business," says Ragnar Johansson.

Alongside his work at WALLENIUS SOL, Ragnar Johansson will continue with his external board assignments.

Long-term expansion

Since WALLENIUS SOL was founded in 2019, the innovative shipping company has created a sustainable infrastructure at sea and become an enabler for Swedish and Finnish basic industries. In 2022, the shipping company took delivery of two state-of-the-art vessels specially designed to work with the shipping company’s existing vessels to serve the industries in northern Sweden and Finland.