New Categories for the Innovation Awards 2024

[By: Seawork]

To celebrate the 25th edition of Seawork, new categories have been introduced for the European Commercial Marine Innovation Awards (ECMAs). The awards are designed to showcase the extensive progress made in design and technology advancements in the commercial marine industry.

The new Innovation Awards categories reflect the shifts in industry focus, towards decarbonisation, sustainability, automation, alternative energy and propulsion. Judged by a panel of industry experts, chaired by the editor of Maritime Journal, the ECMAs are presented at the awards evening on the opening day of Seawork, Tuesday 11 June 2024. This international competition offers recognition for excellence in innovation in the industry.

The 2024 categories are:

Innovation Awards

Vessel Design & Construction

Marine Power & Propulsion

Electronic & Electrical Systems - NEW

Safety & Training

Navigation & Communication - NEW

Underwater Intervention (Diving & Underwater Technology)

Autonomy - NEW

Marine Equipment & Materials

Environmental / Renewable Energy - NEW

Deck equipment - NEW

People & Project Awards

Marine Civils Best Project

Maritime Sustainability

Young Person's Development

Maritime Professional of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

All entries for the Innovation Awards are displayed on the Innovations Showcase in a prominent location at Seawork and are presented on the website prior to the event and for several months post event. This provides valuable exposure for businesses ensuring that their innovations are fast-tracked to the forefront of the marine industry.

The high level of innovation and cutting-edge technology is a must-see for all visitors and exhibitors at Seawork, each entry will be seen by a wide audience of over 7,200 marine professionals.

Each category winner receives an ECMA Innovation Award and Certificate of Commendation, with the overall winner presented with the coveted “Spirit of Innovation” trophy at the ECMA ceremony.

There are just 2 rules to qualify an entry:

The equipment, service, project or vessel (entry) must have been released to market in the period since the last Seawork (13th-15th June 2023).

The entry must be innovative (not simply a product enhancement)

If you have an entry that fits both of the above criteria and want to showcase it to key industry professionals, then make sure you enter the Innovation Awards.

Winner of an Innovation Award in the Power & Propulsion category, ePropulsion took full advantage of the increased attention and promotion that the new I-Series inboard motor received following their victory.

Steve Bruce, Managing Director, ePropulsion, explained, “As first-time exhibitors, we are delighted with the level and range of new contacts made and interesting opportunities discussed. Winning the innovation award for our new I-series inboard solution was the icing on the cake and we look forward to returning next year with our latest innovative solutions. Our sincere thanks go to all of the Seawork team for putting on a world class event!"

The Judges 2023

The judging panel share a unified commitment towards the growth and success of the industry.

Debbie Mason - Editor, Maritime Journal – CHAIR

Andrew Webster - CEO, Mercator Media

Ian Cooke – CEO, C-Quip

Peter Crosland – CEO, Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA)

Jake Frith – Freelance Marine Journalist

Kerrie Forster – CEO, The Workboat Association

Tom Chant – CEO, The Society of Maritime Industries

Martin Willis – CEO, UK Harbour Masters Association

Taira Caton – Secretary, Association of Diving Contractors

2024 Judges to be announced.

Entry is made online: https://seawork.com/ecmas-about. The deadline for entries is Friday 24th May 2024.