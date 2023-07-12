New BASSnet Control of Work App Simplifies Permit to Work Process

[By: BASS Software]

BASS Software has released an innovative new Control of Work app for crew and office staff to use on site. The mobile app facilitates the Permit to Work process and gives senior officers an overview of planned or real-time ongoing work.

“If your Permit to Work system is time intensive and taxing, you will benefit from our new Control of Work app,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “The app enables crew to carry a digital permit to any worksite, do on-the-job reporting and avoid unnecessary paper printouts.”

Mr. Upsaker adds, “Office and sea staff will no longer lack an overview of operations. Senior officers at sea can easily stay on top of things and oversee real-time ongoing work or any planned tasks.”

Simplifying the Permit to Work Process

Here’s how BASSnet’s Control of Work app addresses seafarers’ operational needs:

It facilitates the Permit to Work process for your crew

Office staff gain a fleetwide overview of planned and ongoing operations

Crew can carry a digital permit to any worksite and avoid unnecessary paper printouts

Senior officers at sea can overview planned or ongoing work in real-time

Use e-signatures, on-the-go approval, push notifications and more to simplify the Permit to Work process and reporting.

The app fully supports Android and will soon be available on IOS. It also comes with rich offline capabilities to execute work anytime, anywhere.

An easy-to-use Permit to Work system is a powerful aid to avoid injuries and accidents/incidents onboard and to comply with industry standards. BASSnet’s end-to-end ERP system already comes with comprehensive Safety and Risk Management modules. The Control of Work app is a valuable complement to simplify the Permit to Work process on site.

The successful launch of the BASSnet Control of Work app is a testament to BASS Software’s commitment to enable ship owners and managers effectively streamline operations, stay compliant, and optimise vessel and crew safety. The leading ERP solutions provider is also poised to release more mobile apps and features in the months to come.

For more information, please visit www.bassnet.no.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.