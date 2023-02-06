New Baleària Innovative Ferry to Feature Wärtsilä Propulsion Solutions

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply dual-fuel engines and high-performance axial flow waterjets for a new High-Speed Ro-Pax ferry. The ship, the ‘Margarita Salas’, is being built at the Astilleros Armon Gijon yard in Spain on behalf of the Spanish shipping company Baleària. It will have the same dimensions as its sister-vessel, the ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’, which at 123 metres is currently the longest High-Speed ferry in the world in operation. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in April 2022.

While the dimensions of the two ships will be the same, the new vessel’s Wärtsilä engines will have ten percent greater power and increased efficiency. Also, the latest-generation WXJ Wärtsilä waterjets will deliver even better performance. Overall, the ‘Margarita Salas’ will feature optimised speed and capacity and, like the ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’, will operate on LNG fuel.

“This new ship will combine the most competitive features of the Eleanor Roosevelt with a series of innovations in its design and engineering to enhance the customer experience,” says Mr. Pablo Garcia, New Builds Project Manager at Baleària.

“It is an honour to have been selected as the integrated drivetrain package supplier for this state-of-the-art vessel. We have been able to offer superior technical performance, the best power-to-weight ratio, the best overall equipment efficiency, and enhanced integration support. This represents a value proposition that will make this new ferry superbly efficient,” says Jesus Puelles, General Manager Sales Spain Wärtsilä.

The Wärtsilä scope includes four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines operating primarily on LNG fuel, four Wärtsilä WXJ steerable-reversible inboard hydraulic waterjets with Protouch propulsion control system, and two LNGPac fuel storage and supply systems. LNG is currently the cleanest and most mature marine fuel available within the industry’s decarbonisation focus.

The IMO Tier III compliant Wärtsilä 31DF is the most powerful engine in its class and features outstanding efficiency. The diesel version of the Wärtsilä 31 has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the most efficient diesel engine in the world.

The axial flow of the Wärtsilä waterjets reduces the installation footprint by an average of 25 percent compared to conventional systems. Furthermore, the propulsion system will enable the vessel to reach a service speed of 35 knots.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing business relationship with both the Astilleros Armon Gijon yard and Baleària. Previous ferries built for the operator are powered by Wärtsilä engines and/or propulsion solutions.

