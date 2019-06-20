New Armstrong Marine NAIAD RHIB Operating in Hawaii

Courtesy Joshua Lambus

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-20 20:57:43

The 12.5m x 4.2m NAIAD RHIB Kibou recently commenced daily tours in Hawaii. The vessel was built by Armstrong Marine USA for Hawaii Experiences, which also operates the 40’ catamaran Mirai, built by Armstrong in 2017. Pacific Boats & Yachts, Armstrong Marine’s Hawaii agent, collaborated on both projects.

The 40-passenger + 2 crew USCG Subchapter T vessel features NAIAD’s fender system with rub strip, and a generous shade canopy. At the center console, a ballistic nylon seat/leaning bolster accommodates the captain, protected by a polycarbonate windscreen.

Three Evinrude 300hp outboards power Kibou, while a 200-gallon fuel tank ensures sufficient range for every adventure. Electronics include the Garmin/NMEA navigation package, Fusion stereo, and an integrated PA system.

Cushioned bench seating, with PFD storage below, accommodates passengers. The head is in a step-down compartment. Additional customizations include a Blaze marine grade propane grill, prep sink, and table. For snorkeling excursions, Kibou has three custom dive ladders: two at the midship boarding doors, and another at the hinged bow. LED courtesy lights in the gunwales illuminate the RHIB on nighttime manta ray tours.

Hawaii Experiences, Pacific Boats and Yachts, NAIAD, and Armstrong Marine all worked closely together to design and produce the distinctive vessel. Her lines mimic the curves of a dolphin, while the eye-catching vinyl wrap integrates Kibou with the other vessels in Hawaii Experiences’ fleet.

Armstrong Marine is the only North American boat builder licensed to sell and produce vessels from NAIAD’s proven portfolio.

