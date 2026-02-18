UK Sells Two Fleet Oilers to Private Operator Inocea Group



As part of the ongoing efforts that are downsizing and reshaping the operation of the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary, the UK has entered into a deal to sell the resupply/tankers RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler to private operators, the Inocea Group. Both vessels have been in extended readiness for the past few years, but the speculation was that they would be sold internationally to another navy or scrapped outright.

In a surprise announcement, the UK company Inocea reported on February 18 that it has agreed to acquire the two vessels. Further, the company, best known for its shipbuilding operations in Canada through Davie, Finland, and now the U.S., says the vessels will be reactivated to full operational readiness under class and flag-state requirements. It says the ships will be operated by “Inocea companies to support allied navies.” No further details were provided on the deployment or timeline for the vessels.

“Wave Knight and Wave Ruler are exceptional ships. They have a long life ahead of them supporting critical naval missions worldwide,” said Alex Vicefield, co-owner, Inocea Group. “Their availability is fortuitous, and Inocea will leverage its proven capability to address the growing global strain on naval manpower and force structures. Our goal is simple: ensure these exceptional ships can, for decades to come, support allied fleets, extend operational reach, and strengthen allied maritime readiness.”

Inocea looks to build on its experience operating a combat support ship, Asterix (26,000 tons displacement), for the Royal Canadian Navy. A containership completed in 2010, Inocea, and its Davie Shipyard presented the ship as part of a plan to meet the support and resupply needs of the Royal Canadian Navy. Acquired in 2015, the vessel was rebuilt to the specifications of the Royal Canadian Navy. Inocea Group owns the ship and has operated it since 2018 through its division, Federal Fleet Services, on contract to the Canadians.

Asterix is run under a unique private contract model by Inocea for the Royal Canadian Navy (Inocea)

In 2024, it reported that the Royal Canadian Navy had exercised the remaining three option years under their unique Provision of Services Agreement for Asterix. The contract currently runs until January 28, 2028, and Inocea highlights it as a “cost-effective contracting model that has been a true Canadian success story.” As of 2024, it reports the ship had sailed more than 245,000 nautical miles, conducting over 480 operations and calling in 20 countries.

Speaking about the plans for the two Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships, James Davies, co-owner, Inocea Group, said, "We have worked with the British government, industry partners, and allied end-users to ensure these ships are quickly reactivated and entered into service.”

The ships were commissioned in 2003, with Incoea highlighting their speed, endurance, aviation facilities, and full replenishment-at-sea capabilities. The RFA deployed them to support the Royal Navy as well as in counter-piracy, maritime security missions, counter-narcotics, and humanitarian aid. The ships are 196 meters (644 feet) in length and approximately 31,500 tonnes displacement. They are reported to have a range of over 10,000 nautical miles.

The Wave Knight has not been operational since 2017, and Wave Ruler was removed from active service in 2022, with their role transferred to the Tide Class. While there was speculation that the ships would be sold, including reports that at least one had been offered to Brazil, the Royal Navy said the plan was to retain them in extended readiness until at least 2028.

With pressures to save costs and modernize the Royal Navy, as well as reports of continuing manpower shortages in the RFA, the Ministry of Defence said in late 2024 that the plans had changed and the two ships would be retired early. It was called a “cost-effective decision,” part of a plan to cut £150 million in defense expenses over the next two years. The Royal Navy reported it would save £500 million over five years, in part by the retirement of the ships, along with other scheduled steps.