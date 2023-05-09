NES to Acquire Dynamic Positioning and Autonomous Vessel Capabilities

Workboat equipped with Undheim System’s DP system,

Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has agreed to the principal terms of an agreement to acquire Undheim Systems AS, which is a provider of dynamic positioning (DP) systems for vessels. The planned technology acquisition is a strategic move that accelerates NES’ plans to offer digital functionality that meets the global maritime market's needs for decision support tools and autonomous ship operations.

“NES already provides digital decision support systems to vessels in order to cut operating expenditure and emissions to air. By adding DP capabilities to our product portfolio, we will be able to provide an even more complete data-driven and digital offering for cost-efficient vessel operations. Moreover, we obtain an important building block to help make safe and reliable autonomous sailing capabilities a reality,” says Siv Remøy-Vangen, managing director of NES.

ABOUT UNDHEIM SYSTEMS

Undheim Systems is a supplier of software and system design for dynamic positioning (DP) operations. Undheim Systems has successfully developed a highly flexible and competitive DP system for vessels of all sizes, including even the smallest workboats.

So far Undheim Systems has delivered its DP systems to approximately 60 vessels, which include fishing vessels, workboats and service vessels in the fish farming industry, and others. The company has a solid order backlog for its DP product, JPOS.

Undheim Systems is founded and owned by Stein Magnus Undheim, who is a respected DP expert in the maritime community. The company is headquartered in Egersund, Norway.

NES’ plans to integrate Undheim Systems’ expertise and DP technology with its energy design and smart control offering. NES already has a broad product portfolio of intelligent vessel navigation, automation and control systems, as well as an office in Egersund which the Undheim Systems team will co-locate with.

By combining NES’ Raven INS intelligent navigation system with Undheim Systems’ DP technology, NES can provide solutions that control vessels at all vessel speeds and enables semi-autonomous functionality.

“There is a very exciting opportunity in combining NES’ vessel navigation systems with our DP technology. The combination is an obvious plug-and-play solution that we can offer to today’s vessels for both retrofit installations and newbuilds. In addition, the combination can provide an important piece of the jigsaw towards autonomous vessels. The delivery of automatic docking systems for ferries is an obvious first step. We look forward to exploring these and many other growth opportunities as part of NES,” says Stein Martin Undheim, managing director of Undheim Systems.

“Many customers ask us to combine DP systems with our own vessel navigation system when supplying smart control systems for vessel. Until now, we have had to acquire DP systems from third-party suppliers. Going forward, we can provide a fully integrated solution. This will benefit both NES and our customers,” adds Siv Remøy-Vangen.

NES is headquartered in Bergen, Norway, and has operations in Egersund and Ålesund in Norway, and Istanbul, Turkey.

TRANSACTION TERMS

HAV Group ASA, the parent group of NES, has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Undheim Systems AS. The consideration consists of shares in HAV Group ASA and a cash amount. The transaction is expected to close in June 2023. To learn more about us, visit: www.norwegianelectric.com

