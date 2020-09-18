NAVTOR Cements E-Navigation Lead With German Growth

By The Maritime Executive 09-18-2020

[By: NAVTOR]

NAVTOR, the number one global provider of maritime e-Navigation solutions, is looking to consolidate its market leadership with a new office in Germany. The Hamburg-based division will allow NAVTOR to work closely with key local shipowners; building relationships, understanding needs and delivering products and services that enhance safety, efficiency, predictability and profitability, while simplifying operational tasks.

Unlocking potential

NAVTOR has grown rapidly since opening its doors in Egersund, Norway in 2011. On the back of a portfolio of innovative e-Navigation solutions – such as NavStation, the world’s first digital chart table, and NavBox, the first certified cyber secure gateway connecting vessels with shore – the firm has expanded to a global network of seven full-time offices, with a total of more than 20 subsidiaries and distributors. NAVTOR Germany GmbH is now the eighth dedicated facility.

“Germany is a key market and Hamburg is the undisputed national shipping hub,” comments NAVTOR CEO Tor Svanes. “There is a cluster of respected shipowners here - with both proud traditions and bold ambitions – and we see it as essential to establish a base and forge close working relationships.

“Our success has been founded on a platform of understanding the individual needs of owners and operators and exploiting digital technology to transform challenges into competitive advantage. We work in partnership with them to deliver long-term value, helping them adopt a technology ecosystem that empowers smarter, safer, simpler and more profitable operations. We believe German shipowners are keen to unlock the full potential of e-Navigation, and NAVTOR Germany is here to deliver on that promise.”

Great expectations

The new office will be run by Björn Dickehut, a well-known maritime executive with over 25 years experience in the industry, including eight years of leadership roles at engine specialist MTU and a tenure at SAM Electronics.

He says of his role: “This is a great opportunity for forward thinking local owners that are open to utilising e-Navigation to enable true smart shipping. I look forward to building strong relationships here, keeping customers abreast of the very latest developments, as NAVTOR continues to evolve and work on new breakthroughs in vessel and voyage performance technology.”

CCO Børge Hetland adds that his new recruit is “the perfect candidate” for the task at hand, noting: “Björn is an experienced international sales professional with an outstanding track record in the commercial marine and government markets, and a thorough understanding of integrated navigation systems. I’m confident he’ll build an excellent platform for NAVTOR in this important shipping market.”

Continued growth

Alongside NAVTOR’s new Hamburg office, the firm also has permanent bases in Norway, Sweden, Russia, the UK, the US, Japan and Singapore.

Last month saw US-based investment firm ACCEL-KKR take a majority stake in NAVTOR. The move strengthens the e-Navigation specialist’s ability to develop new products – including breakthrough vessel voyage and performance solutions – and build its existing global customer base.

NAVTOR currently provides innovative digital solutions to all shipping segments, with customers in over 60 countries across the globe and products and services onboard more than 6000 individual vessels.

