NAVTEK & SEAWIND Agree to Strengthen Ties in Science and Technology

NAVTEK Naval Technologies Inc. and SEAWIND Ocean Technology Holding B.V. agree to strengthen ties in science and technology towards maritime sector and announce industrial and financial agreements focusing on SEAWIND’s novel integrated floating wind turbine concept.

INDUSTRY COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

With this Industry Collaboration Agreement, both companies will contribute to the development of future projects, SEAWIND and NAVTEK are now planning and conjuring the construction, transport and installation of SEAWIND’s integrated floating offshore wind turbine prototype of 6.2 MW.



NAVTEK Naval Technologies, General Manager Ferhat Acuner said: “Today’s announcement marks a new era of cooperation, in which we commit to using new innovative technologies to develop world-wide new standards for future fossil fuel free, resilient and smart maritime sector for years to come.”

SEAWIND Ocean Technology Holding B.V., Chief Executive Officer Dimitrios MOUDOURIS said: Our new partnership with NAVTEK depends on the commitment and focus that we in SEAWIND have for the decarbonisation of the offshore wind industry and the energy transition. We have started to closely collaborate with NAVTEK since 2021 with regards to our 6.2 MW Demo project. NAVTEK have an outstanding record in development of innovative technologies for the green offshore & marine markets, that will further enhance the success of

SEAWIND’s ground breaking turbine technology.

