Navingo on the Future of Offshore Energy

[By: Navingo]

The Future of Offshore Energy

The world is facing a global energy crisis and increased prices for energy. Governments and companies are investing more and more in renewables, energy efficiency and clean technologies. The urge to switch to renewable energy is greater than ever, and concrete actions must be made now in order to accelerate the energy transition.

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022

Everything starts with connecting people. To pick up the pace in energy transition; businesses, workers, governments, experts, investors and the young generation must find grounds for collaboration. Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022 (OEEC), taking place on the 29th of 30th of November 2022 in RAI Amsterdam is the place where the entire offshore energy industry comes together. This event is an opportunity to get in touch with business leaders, highly qualified experts and professionals across global markets.

Content program

Different markets meet under one roof to foster business opportunities and learn from each other. With panel discussions, presentations and after talks, experts and industry leaders focus on the changing offshore energy landscape. Innovations like hydrogen and floating wind are highlighted, as well as the latest developments in offshore wind, marine energy and oil & gas. The content program, entitled “The Future of Offshore Energy” includes the following elements:

Conference sessions

In an inspiring setting thought leaders and industry experts come together to share knowledge and discuss the latest trends. In the programme experts talk about, among others, the role of hydrogen in transforming our economies; innovations in the floating offshore wind industry; developments in the marine energy sector; leading a company in these turbulent times and how to be future proof in a world that is changing fast.

The Stage

Besides the conference sessions, participants are welcome to visit The Stage, where they can expect perspectives on the human capital, interviews from start-ups, market updates and interviews from stakeholders in the hydrogen sector. In addition, our OEEC reporter will show the stunning exhibition floor and talk to exhibitors, visitors, presenting their products and innovations. The footage will be instantly available for exhibitors to share.

Masterclasses

Elaborating on previous editions, the Government of the Netherlands will host two exclusive masterclass sessions on offshore wind and hydrogen. The program brings together international government officials and business partners, aiming to build new partnerships, enhance international relations and to share knowledge and the latest (policy) developments.

Matchmaking

OEEC 2022 offers a matchmaking program that is available to all visitors, exhibitors and participants of the event. This feature makes it possible to get to know each other and to share knowledge about various topics related to offshore energy during the event.

We look forward to a lively event!

