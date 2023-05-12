Navarino & VIKAND Partnership Provides Remote Maritime Health Care

Left-right: Dimitris Tsikopoulos, CEO of Navarino, with Ronald Spithout, MD of OneHealth by VIKAND

Navarino, the maritime sector's pioneer in cutting edge IT and mobile connectivity solutions, and VIKAND, the global maritime healthcare specialist, have announced their partnership to offer remote medical care and mental health support to the maritime industry.

The partnership combines Navarino's Infinity and high-speed satellite connectivity solutions with VIKAND’s OneHealth solution, a fully integrated maritime healthcare platform. Together, the partnership provides ship owners, captains, managers, and crew with a proactive approach to onboard healthcare.

As various predictions point to a shortfall in crew numbers in the coming years, it is more vital than ever to retain the current seafarer population and encourage more to join. One of the key factors in supporting this is by providing first class connectivity and healthcare services.

OneHealth by VIKAND provides seafarers direct access to medical advice and assistance, ranging from real-time video calls with medical professionals, rapid diagnosis based on remote reading of vital peripherals, mental wellness programs and crises intervention.

Reflecting unwavering dedication to seafarers’ human sustainability, OneHealth by VIKAND focuses on a holistic approach to crew welfare. VIKAND provides a total healthcare solution for physical and mental health, diagnoses, and mitigation of chronic, routine and emergency medical needs, strategies for overall health and wellness, and crisis communications as needed.

OneHealth by VIKAND also serves as an interactive database where fleet managers and vessel command can review anonymized crew welfare data and offers invaluable insight via its reporting function. Using this information, operators can make data driven decisions on additional training or new risk mitigation procedures to achieve a higher level of care onboard.

The partnership of Navarino and VIKAND is rooted in seafarer wellness. The results are the safe and efficient operation of the vessel and client efficiencies based on the most innovative mobile connectivity systems paired with best practices for onboard health. By combining their strengths, the partnership builds on their successful track record of delivering innovative solutions to the maritime industry.

Dimitris Tsikopoulos, CEO of Navarino, said, "We are pleased to partner with VIKAND to offer our customers with a complete remote healthcare service. Our solutions provide the ideal technological platform from which OneHealth by VIKAND, and its medical and mental health management services can help ensure the overall health and wellbeing of those who live and work at sea."

"Working with Navarino is a natural fit for VIKAND," said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND. "Our shared commitment to innovation, seafarer sustainability and wellness makes this partnership a win for our clients and for the maritime industry as a whole."

