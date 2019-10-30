Naval Group, Fincantieri Name New Joint Venture "NAVIRIS"

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-30 21:19:27

Following the announcement made on 14 June 2019, when the operational terms for the incorporation of a 50/50 owned joint venture between Naval Group and Fincantieri were settled out, today the two companies announced the name of the new company: NAVIRIS, which recalls a robust partnership that guarantees a higher quality know-how, projected to an international scenario.

The name was presented during the recent Steering Committee held in Genoa (it meets every quarter alternatively in France and Italy) and is a new step in the strong collaboration between Fincantieri and Naval Group.

The Alliance between Fincantieri and Naval Group represents a great opportunity for both groups and their ecosystems to enhance their ability to better serve the French and Italian navies, to capture new export contracts, to develop new technologies and, ultimately, to improve the competitiveness of the naval sectors of both countries The incorporation of the JV, is still expected as planned before the end of the year.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.