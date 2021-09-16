Nautilus Labs & TotalEnergies Expand Partnership to Cut Emissions

TotalEnergies and Nautilus Labs announced the expansion of their partnership to their full chartered fleet of gas carriers to optimize performance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on their path towards carbon neutrality.

[By: Nautilus Labs]

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce, has expanded the pilot phase initiated with TotalEnergies, the French broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale, to optimize LNG carrier’s fleet performance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on their path towards carbon neutrality.

TotalEnergies was looking for a technology partner to visualize and analyze fleet data in order to optimize overall operational efficiency and cut emissions. The charterer works with various owners and therefore requires a solution that can easily and seamlessly integrate with all existing ship-to-shore systems. The partnership with Nautilus Labs started in November 2020 and has since been expanded to the full long-term chartered fleet.

Nautilus Labs leverages high frequency sensor data and builds machine learning models to predict true vessel performance, normalized for environmental factors, allowing TotalEnergies to reduce emissions along with fuel consumption and increase voyage outcomes. TotalEnergies, founder signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter, leverages Nautilus Platform to improve, streamline, and automate emissions monitoring and reporting, including CII tracking, to comply with binding and non-binding regulations, ultimately striving for their goal of carbon neutrality.

Jerome Cousin, Vice President LNG Shipping at TotalEnergies, commented on the partnership: “As a charterer, your systems and partners have to be flexible, smart, being able to adapt to new requirements and regulations. In Nautilus we found a solution that can work with any owner and seamlessly integrates all data sets, helping us optimize performance and decisions made during voyages, to ultimately cut greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, we leverage Nautilus Platform to ease and streamline the process of emissions monitoring and reporting. Nautilus is an important partner for us to achieve our ‘Net Zero by 2050’ goal.”

“We’re excited to work with TotalEnergies, supporting their path towards carbon neutrality,” added Matt Heider, CEO at Nautilus Labs. “We often see siloed data and stakeholders in the industry, resulting in fuel waste and excess emissions. Nautilus Platform supports TotalEnergies in breaking down those barriers and embracing open collaboration. Our solution provides actionable insights, rooted in machine learning and naval architecture to help the industry drive towards maximum efficiency and decarbonization.”

“TotalEnergies and Nautilus partner to optimize total LNG consumption through dynamic operational recommendations. Nautilus's machine learning-based voyage optimizations will soon include recommendations for management of cargo temperature and pressure to minimize boil-off gas, allowing us to cut down fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Eric Lepesan, Head of LNG Shipping Operations at TotalEnergies.

Julia Mason, Vice President Client Success at Nautilus Labs, mentioned: “Collaboration is key in today’s environment. As an interoperable solution, we support TotalEnergies’ relationships with vessel owners, enhance transparency, and drive accountability. Our Platform allows TotalEnergies to understand vessel performance in order to benchmark, compare, and ultimately improve individual and fleet-wide operational efficiency.”



