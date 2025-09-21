National Pump Company Expands NSF-Certified Material Options

[By: National Pump Company]

National Pump Company, a recognized market leader in vertical turbine pumps, is expanding its NSF 61-certified product catalog with a substantial range of new material options, giving customers more flexibility than ever before in meeting specific project requirements.

This latest update marks the most significant advancement to date. With the addition of 19 materials, the total number of NSF-certified choices has increased from 36 to 55 across 13 certified components. This expansion raises the number of potential component and material combinations to more than 199 million, giving engineers and end users an unmatched level of flexibility when specifying pumps.

These extensive NSF material additions include new mechanical seal options, expanded wear ring choices such as 17-4PH for bowls and impellers, and carbon steel alternatives for bowl components supporting both fabrication and machining from round stock. National Pump Company has also substantially broadened its supplier base for many of these options. More suppliers have been qualified for key components like coated column pipe, mechanical seals, tube assemblies, and marine bearings, ensuring greater availability, procurement flexibility, and responsiveness to customer preferences. Enhanced supplier variety also applies to packing materials, valves, fittings, tubing (including PVC), and fastening methods such as rivet nuts and pop rivets for securing submersible screens. These changes allow customers expanded selection based on material performance, cost and availability considerations, while preserving full NSF 61 certification integrity.

“Expanding our NSF-certified material catalog allows us to provide customers with more choices and more ways to achieve their performance objectives,” said Andrew Dewar, Vice President at National Pump Company. “Every expansion reflects our commitment to engineering excellence, continuous improvement, and meeting the evolving needs of the markets we serve.”

For more information on NSF-certified products and expanded material options, visit https://www.nationalpumpcompany.com/products/nsf-certified-products.