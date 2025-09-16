Israel Strikes Port of Hodeidah in Yemen in Response to Houthi Attacks



Israeli fighters hit the Port of Hodeidah, Yemen, in a targeted attack in response to the ongoing missile and drone launches from the Houthis targeting Israel. The attack came just two hours after a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Force posted a message warning civilians and ships anchored in the port to evacuate the area immediately.

Reports on the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV said that 12 Israeli strikes targeted the docks in the port. Three docks were reportedly damaged, with Israeli media saying it was designed to keep the facilities out of service for several more weeks. Israel has repeatedly struck the port facilities as well as other targets in Yemen. Reuters is quoting residents as saying the attack lasted for about 10 minutes.

The Israelis said the attack was in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthis using drones and missiles. They said the port was targeted because it used to transfer combat materials, including imports from Iran.

While Israel has been successful at intercepting many of the Houthis’ drones and missiles, reports said the Israeli authorities were angered by a drone that breached security and damaged an airport in southern Israel. One person was reportedly injured when the windows were blown out at the Eilat airport.

The Houthis’ spokesperson, Yahya Saree, posted a message on social media claiming that their air defense had been activated and disrupted the Israeli attack. He claimed they had been able to “cause great confusion” and that some of the Israeli formations were forced to leave Yemeni airspace before carrying out their attacks.

Several hours after the Israelis struck, the Houthis said they had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile directed toward Tel-Aviv. Israeli media said it was intercepted. They claimed a second launch toward the airport in Eilat.

The Israelis have become more aggressive in their attacks on Houthi positions. In addition to targeting the ports and fuel storage, they recently killed the Houthis’ prime minister and several ministers. Last week, the Israelis said they had struck a “public relations department responsible for distributing propaganda messages in the media.”