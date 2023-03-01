Natalya Leahy Appointed President of Seabourn

Natalya Leahy Seabourn President

Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn announced the appointment of Natalya Leahy as the business's new president. Leahy, whose seven years with Holland America Group included operational oversight of Seabourn, succeeds Josh Leibowitz, who is leaving the band to pursue new opportunities.

Leahy was most recently chief operating officer for Holland America Group, serving Princess, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Australia, and land operations. Before joining the cruise industry, she held various leadership roles with Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, supporting iconic brands and new product launches. As part of a structure to build on the benefit of shared services between Holland America Line and Seabourn, she will report to Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

"Seabourn has earned a top position in the luxury and expedition cruising space, and Natalya's expertise, background and proven track record in delivering results is ideal for building on that success," Antorcha said. "With her leadership and the introduction later this year of our second purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, I am confident in the future growth of Seabourn."

"It's an honor to join the extraordinary Seabourn team and partners who take personal pride in curating transformative, enriching, one-of-a-kind Seabourn moments," Leahy said. "We have built unmatched luxury experiences at sea that provide life-expanding moments for our guests. I am excited to support and work with our trade partners as we continue to surprise and delight our guests in ways they never imagined."

Leibowitz oversaw the successful return to service of the Seabourn fleet. He also led the expansion into ultra-luxury expedition voyages with the launch of Seabourn Venture, offering guests opportunities to explore remote destinations in every corner of the world. Leibowitz was instrumental in relaunching the Seabourn brand with the award-winning "This Is Your Moment" marketing campaign to focus on active, affluent travel decision-makers. Before Seabourn, he served for seven years as chief strategy officer for Carnival Corporation.

"Josh's leadership in navigating the pause and return to service proved valuable for Seabourn's future," Antorcha added. "We appreciate his contributions and wish him well. This business has a bright future with all-inclusive luxury cruising and expedition voyages. I look forward to seeing Natalya bring her passion and talent to Seabourn's success."

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships, with one under construction. The all-inclusive boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports, including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit

www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).



Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

• Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

• Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

• Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

• All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

• Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

• Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

• Tipping is neither required, nor expected

• Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

• World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

• All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

• Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

• Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

• Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

• An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice, produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions †

• Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge













The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.