NAPA to Provide Safety Solutions on Steam Packet Company’s New Ferry

By The Maritime Executive 03-01-2021 06:34:07

NAPA, the leading maritime software, services and data analysis provider has announced a new agreement with global shipbuilding company, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and passenger shipping company, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company. The installation of NAPA’s industry leading software, which will optimise operations and enhance safety onboard Manxman on the Heysham-Douglas route, reflects a new benchmark for safety in the sector.



The RoPax is being constructed at HMD in South Korea and is scheduled for delivery in 2023. The new contract marks a series of notable industry firsts for NAPA; the first commissioning of NAPA Safety Solutions by Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and the first installation at HMD.



Under the agreement, NAPA will provide Isle of Man Steam Packet Company with NAPA Emergency Computer, which assesses the vulnerability of an intact ship as well as its survivability in case of a flooding emergency, and NAPA Loading Computer, which optimises vessel load while minimising stress and safety risk. NAPA Loading Computer and NAPA Emergency Computer have been approved by all major classification societies.



The investment in available technologies to increase safety and efficiency beyond that of regulation reflects a commitment from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to increase standards in the sector.



The 133m long vessel, which is due to start construction shortly, has also been designed using NAPA’s 3D modelling and design functionalities, with NAPA’s hull form optimisation, stability assessment and initial structural design further optimising efficiency and safety in the conceptual and approval phases.



Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Chief Executive Mark Woodward commented, “We are proud to be recognised as a ferry operator raising standards in the sector. 'As unquiet as the Irish sea' is a common English proverb, and climate change is increasing the risks of extreme weather events.



"The addition of NAPA’s software to better monitor conditions, mitigate risk and enhance ship-shore communication will be increasingly important to the safety of our crew and passengers.”



Lars Nickel, Sales Director, Safety Solutions at NAPA, commented, “At NAPA, we pride ourselves on enabling vessel owners with the highest level of safety, efficiency, and performance.



"We are therefore pleased to have NAPA Emergency Computer, and NAPA Loading Computer, safety securing Manxman on the increasingly turbulent Heysham-Douglas route.”



Since its launch in 2015, NAPA Emergency Computer has become the industry benchmark for integrated decision support.



The software is currently used by almost all the major cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Ocean Cruises, Genting Cruise Lines, Virgin Voyages, Saga Cruises, Hurtigruten, and Lindblad Expeditions.

