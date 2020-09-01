Nanol Technologies Awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label

09-01-2020

Nanol Technologies ”One drop is enough” has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in sustainability and profitability.

“One drop is enough” – is an innovative and intelligent oil additive that can be blended into any existing lubricant oil and thereby improve performance. The company was founded in 2010 in Finland where the production is based; the sales and marketing office is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Nanol Technologies was awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label, following an assessment performed by external independent experts, Nanol Technologies is thereby joining the #1000solutions challenge, an initiative by the Solar Impulse Foundation to select solutions that meet high standards in sustainability and profitability and present them to decision- makers to fast track implementation.

Nanol Technologies “one drop is enough”- An innovative lubricant oil additive that reduces friction, lowers fuel consumption, reduces tear-wear and acts as an antioxidant, is a path to lower the emissions in any existing four-stroke engine. Almost 20 percent of all energy in the world goes to overcome friction. The technology that was awarded the label, has due to its innovative technology solution created a lubricant additive that reduces friction and tear-wear considerably compared to existing technologies.

"We are very proud of being awarded with the 'Solar Impulse Foundation' recognition towards our product. This enhances the fact that our product can contribute right now to create profitability as well as do good and lower the emission globally," says Tanja Ilic Managing Director of Nanol Technologies. She continues, “This recognition will hopefully work as an eye opener in the industry to try our products as we know they work.“

Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label, “One drop is enough” was thoroughly assessed by a pool of independent experts according to 5 criteria covering the three main topics of Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability. All labeled solutions are part of the #1000 solution portfolio that will be presented to decision makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to encourage adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.



