Nanol Fuel Additive to be used in Three More Åland Vessels

By MarEx 2019-06-10 17:53:52

Ab Nanol Technologies Oy (Nanol Technologies) announces today that The Government of Åland, will start using Nanol Technologies in three new vessels, that means as from now all of the fleet.

After successful use of Nanol on M/S Skarven for almost two years, The Government of Åland, (Ålands Landskapsregering), has decided to use Nanol and expand to their remaining fleet, consisting of three more ships.

There has been a direct procurement process during the spring of 2019, which led to a decision to expand the usage of Nanol Technologies.

Since, the results from the vessels on M/S Skarven running on Nanol have been very good, the next natural step is to expand the usage to the rest of the fleet. This also as it is in line with The Government of Åland’s goals for environmentally friendly transports according to the Sustainability strategy 2 report.

The Government of Åland will start using Nanol additive in the fleet’s vessels during June 2019. The goals are to lower the fuel consumption, reduce the wear and tear on the vessels, and reduce emission. This is an important step for The Government of Åland in their sustainability work.

“We are of course thankful that the Government of Åland has taken the step to use Nanol for the rest of their fleet as well. This is a great step in the right direction for improved health of the marine environment in the Baltic sea, and I hope more counties and organizations will follow,” says Tanja Ilic, Manging Director, Nanol Technologies.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.