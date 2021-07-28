NAMMA: Vaccination of Foreign Seafarers Update

[By: NAMMA]

According to data gathered by NAMMA members and partners helping facilitate vaccines for foreign seafarers in the United States, we now count more than 35,000 foreign seafarers vaccinated in US ports. A sincere thanks to all partners who are involved in these initiatives. This number does not include the vaccination projects of other commercial providers or cruise ship companies for their crews.

COVID-19 has profoundly disrupted the lives of seafarers, fishers and their families. Vaccination is a key tool to stop the spread of the virus and allow the maritime world to continue to function. Thankfully, vaccination efforts for foreign seafarers are now found in an increasing number of ports around the world. For information on specific vaccination programs, see https://namma.org/vaccines/ and here https://icma.as/vaccines/.

