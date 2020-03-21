NAMEPA Creates "Parent Survival Series" for At-Home Education

By The Maritime Executive 03-20-2020 11:48:19

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) announced the release today of its “Save Our Seas: NAMEPA’s Parent Survival Series”. Designed to support parents who are looking for materials to augment at-home learning, or activities to engage their homebound students, the Survival Series will also work towards NAMEPA’s goal to Save Our Seas.

“One of the many challenges we are facing with the COVID-19 virus is the closing of schools in order to mitigate the impacts of the virus on our communities” stated Carleen Lyden Walker, NAMEPA’s Co-Founder/Executive Director. “For many, this means trying to work remotely while maintaining the intellectual curiosity and engagement. As a Mother of two (now grown) children, I recall how the first snow day (in the northeast of the United States) there was excitement, shoveling, and playing. The second day was more mundane. The third day…???”

“NAMEPA wants to support parents during this challenging time by providing weekly activities for K-12 that will not only enrich a student’s education, but also broaden their interest in the marine environment” continued Walker. “Each week we will be supplying specific learning and activity programming for students of all ages, along with links to NAMEPA materials. This will further be supplemented by social media posts where we will be targeting a specific activity or area of engagement.”

“As a global community, we will conquer the COVID-19 virus. How great would it be if we can help to Save Our Seas in the process?” concluded Walker.

Go to NAMEPA Parent Survival Series to access the educational resources.

