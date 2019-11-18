NAMEPA Annual Conference Spotlights Industry Leaders

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-18 22:51:01

NAMEPA’s recent Annual Marine Environment Protection Annual Conference and Awards Dinner enabled the industry to not only look to the future in its examination of “Facing the Decade of Decarbonization," but also to test the temperature of industry leaders in its Leadership Roundtable and celebrate the success of many sectors of the maritime community.

The event, held aboard the Hornblower Infinity on Pier 40 in New York City, marked NAMEPA’s twelfth year of educating the public on environmental stewardship while furthering the maritime industry’s commitment to protecting the environment. This year’s theme focused on the demands of reducing carbon emissions in maritime transportation and was attended by more than 150 marine industry professionals, conservationists, educators, journalists and students, representing the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond.

The conference opened with remarks from RDML Rich Timme, Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, U.S. Coast Guard, who advised the delegates of what he sees coming down the channel in the next ten years in terms of regulations, followed by speakers addressing the topic of decarbonization in the maritime industry. Gareth Burton, Vice President of Technology, ABS, led the discussion reviewing the parameters for decarbonization, with Andreas Kastad Hundven, Corporate Analyst of Ocean Industries, Shipping and Offshore at DNB, giving an overview of the newly released Poseidon Principles, which establish a framework for assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of ship finance portfolios. Michael Clare, Senior Associate from Blank Rome, helped delegates understand what the legal framework looks like for decarbonization, with James Rhodes of International Windship Association providing a glimpse of technologies which would help propel its success. International Seaways’ President and CEO Lois Zabrocky shared their strategies for moving their company towards decarbonization, including a glimpse of how they are measuring emissions today.

The conference concluded with a leadership roundtable discussion led by Cynthia Hudson, Founder and CEO of HudsonAnalytix, and featuring a diverse panel of winners of NAMEPA’s 2019 Marine Environment Protection Awards. The panel discussed what their top issues of attention were and what they envision the industry adopting in order to best meet its increasing demands. Lois Zabrocky was joined by Transport Canada’s Donald Roussel, Senior Advisor to the Assistant Deputy Minister for Safety and Security and the Port of Los Angeles’ Chris Cannon, Director of Environmental Management, in analyzing actions and tools for achieving gains in the industry’s environmental performance and efficiency.

Following the conference was NAMEPA’s Marine Environmental Protection Awards Dinner. The organization recognized Lois Zabrocky as an Individual, and International Seaways, Inc. as a company, who have contributed to protecting the marine environment, as well as the Port of Los Angeles for Ports; Transport Canada and the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans for Governmental Agencies; the Global Maritime Forum for Non-Profit, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy for maritime education. A newly created Congressional Award was given to Representatives Don Young (R-AK) and Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) for their work on the Save our Seas Part 2 bill.

The ceremony also featured five of the six winning high school and undergraduate students of NAMEPA/American Salvage Association’s Annual Marine Sciences Scholarship Program: Kyle Bramblett of Titusville High School in Titusville, Florida; Clara Victorio of The Woodlands College Park High School in Woodlands, Texas; Matthew Lynch of the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York; Cyd Bloomfield of Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York; and Alex Miller of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Each year, this initiative opens the door for high school and undergraduate students to demonstrate their passions for marine sciences by participating either individually or as a team. For nearly a decade, this program has worked to highlight the importance of preserving the marine environment through the use of sound environmental practices, raise awareness of the art and sciences of marine salvage and engineering, and to promote careers within the greater maritime industry," said Rebecca Garcia-Malone, who chairs the ASA’s Marketing and Communications Committee.

NAMEPA also had the opportunity to share 2019 accomplishments in its education and stewardship initiatives. Highlights from NAMEPA’s Annual Meeting included an overview of the new education programs in schools across the country where students learn to become Marine Environment Protectors; NAMEPA’s growing number of west coast members and partners which enables NAMEPA to continue expanding its reach with its new West Coast Education and Outreach associate Rikki McDaniel; and working with partners in Canada to translate its education materials into French, which will be available in 2020.

Next year’s event will be held on October 29 in New York.

NAMEPA, whose vision is rooted in the desire to facilitate a trend of cohesiveness and sustainability in shipping is delighted by the participation of all attendees. The future of NAMEPA’s vision to Save Our Seas is possible with the continuing contribution and dedication of each of its members and supporters. To view all photos, video and presentations from the event, please visit the event’s Facebook album or the NAMEPA website.

