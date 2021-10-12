NAMEPA Announces 2021 Marine Environment Protection Awards

[By: NAMEPA]

The prestigious NAMEPA (North American Marine Environment Protection Association) Marine Environment Protection Awards for 2021 were announced today. Winners include Dorian LPG for the Industry Award, Port of Virginia, ITOPF’s Karen Purnell being honored as an individual, New England Seafarers Center, Congressman Jim Hines, Ecochlor for Innovation, North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE), and Oceanic for Associations. The Awards will be presented at NAMEPA’s Annual Marine Environment Protection Conference being held virtually on October 28th.

NAMEPA’s Marine Environment Protection Awards are given in recognition of an individual or organization’s innovative and extraordinary effort to commit themselves to preserving the marine environment as exemplified by a commitment to programs which have specific objectives set for environmental performance and improvement. The categories were Non-Profit, Education, Environmental, Government Agency, Individual, Industry, Port, and Seafarer Welfare.

“We are so proud of the work that our recipients are doing and the incredible things they have accomplished,” stated Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and Executive Director of NAMEPA. “The marine industry works tirelessly to deliver more than 90% of the world’s goods and energy safely and with a keen eye to reducing its environmental impact. It is NAMEPA’s mission to provide a forum for this discussion and an honor to highlight their efforts, along with community partners who share our values to “Save our Seas”.

The award winners each will receive framed certificates and a desk trophy.

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) was officially launched in 2007. NAMEPA is a marine industry-led organization of environmental stewards preserving the marine environment by promoting sustainable marine industry best practices and educating seafarers, students and the public about the need and strategies for protecting global ocean, lake and river resources. For more information, go to www.namepa.net.



